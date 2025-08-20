Interim mayor announces major urban regeneration plan for Bucharest's main railway station

Bucharest's interim mayor, Stelian Bujduveanu, announced on Tuesday, August 19, the launch of a large-scale urban regeneration project around Gara de Nord, the capital's busiest railway station. The plan, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and the District 1 City Hall, aims to transform the degraded transport hub into a modern intermodal node, Digi24 reported.

According to the mayor, the project will be initiated through an international competition for architectural and urban planning solutions.

The vision outlined by the authorities includes turning Gara de Nord into a key mobility hub that will connect subway, tram, bus, trolleybus, taxi, and train services. Plans also involve the construction of an underground park & ride facility, designed to ease traffic and encourage commuters to leave their cars outside the city center.

One of the key elements of the project is the proposal for a suspended leisure area between the historic station building and the Basarab overpass. This green urban park would feature pedestrian walkways, playgrounds, and relaxation spaces, mayor Bujduveanu said.

In addition, the regeneration plan covers the modernization of surrounding streets and public spaces, including Calea Griviței, Dinicu Golescu Boulevard, Gheorghe Duca Boulevard, and Gara de Nord Street. Authorities say the upgrades will improve traffic flow, safety, and the overall image of the central transport hub.

Transport minister Ciprian Șerban noted the importance of coordinating the Gara de Nord regeneration with other major infrastructure projects currently underway in Bucharest, such as the Radial Roads program and the Metropolitan Train. A joint protocol is expected to be signed to ensure integration and smooth implementation.

(Photo source: Facebook/Stelian Bujduveanu)