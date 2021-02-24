Profile picture for user sfodor
Business

Study: Bucharest, among top cities in the world for gamers

24 February 2021
Bucharest ranks third among the best cities in the world for gamers, after Austin, Texas, and Seoul, South Korea, according to a study by UK company Broadband Savvy.

Paris and Los Angeles ranked fourth and fifth among the 74 cities surveyed. 

The study looked at cities based on high-speed internet availability, broadband cost and connectivity, frequency of gaming expos and eSports LAN events, the cost of gaming hardware, gaming-related jobs per-capita, the cost of rent, and 5G coverage.

Bucharest stood out "for having the cheapest ultrafast internet in the world, combined with a very low overall cost of living compared to other locations studied," a release from Broadband Savvy reads. It also did well in the gaming jobs category. 

"For gamers looking for a cheap place to live with fast internet and good gaming job availability, Bucharest is definitely worth checking out."

The research was conducted in December 2020. Seventy-four cities were assessed, each with a population of at least 500,000 people.

(Photo: Mykhailo Polenok | Dreamstime.com)

