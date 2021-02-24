Study: Bucharest, among top cities in the world for gamers

Bucharest ranks third among the best cities in the world for gamers, after Austin, Texas, and Seoul, South Korea, according to a study by UK company Broadband Savvy.

Paris and Los Angeles ranked fourth and fifth among the 74 cities surveyed.

The study looked at cities based on high-speed internet availability, broadband cost and connectivity, frequency of gaming expos and eSports LAN events, the cost of gaming hardware, gaming-related jobs per-capita, the cost of rent, and 5G coverage.

Bucharest stood out "for having the cheapest ultrafast internet in the world, combined with a very low overall cost of living compared to other locations studied," a release from Broadband Savvy reads. It also did well in the gaming jobs category.

"For gamers looking for a cheap place to live with fast internet and good gaming job availability, Bucharest is definitely worth checking out."

The research was conducted in December 2020. Seventy-four cities were assessed, each with a population of at least 500,000 people.

Broadband Savvy helps consumers get the most from their home broadband, providing tutorials, explainer videos, and buyer's guides.

(Photo: Mykhailo Polenok | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]