Bucharest Tech Week returns in June with large-scale exhibition, business summits

Bucharest Tech Week returns this summer, from June 14 to 20, for its ninth edition. This year, approximately 30,000 technology enthusiasts are expected to discover the latest tech innovations presented by about 70 exhibitors at the largest exhibition dedicated to the general public. Additionally, more than 60 speakers will take the stage at five business summits to share valuable insights on current trends with over 1,500 business professionals.

The first two days, June 14 and 15, will feature the Tech Expo, held at Romexpo Pavilion B1. Visitors will have the chance to discover advancements in areas such as smart home technology, e-mobility, robotics, and gaming, with several exciting hands-on experiences. This year's edition also introduces The Smart Home Summit – Spring Edition, allowing attendees to explore cutting-edge home automation products.

Following the exhibition, Bucharest Tech Week will continue with five Business Summits from June 16 to 20 at NORD Events Center by Globalworth. Over 60 expert speakers will provide valuable insights into the latest trends in innovation, artificial intelligence, business strategies, and more. New to this year's summit is the AI Coding Summit, which will focus on training developers to create and use artificial intelligence in software development.

The event promises more than 25 hours of exclusive content, with networking opportunities for over 1,500 business professionals. Tickets for the Business Summits are available for purchase, with a special rate of EUR 269 until April 3.

Participation in Tech Expo is free for attendees over 18 with prior registration.

This year's edition is expected to be the biggest yet, bringing technology and innovation to the heart of Bucharest. Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)