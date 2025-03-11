European Institute of Innovation and Technology launches Romanian hub

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology is set to launch the EIT Community Hub Romania on March 20, 2025, as part of a broad European effort to reduce regional innovation gaps.

The hub is part of a network of 17 European hubs aimed at supporting the development of local ecosystems and facilitating access to funding, partnerships, and international expertise. The launch event will bring together representatives of European and local institutions, leaders of the innovation ecosystem, entrepreneurs, startups, universities, and research organizations.

"Romania needs a solid strategy to become a key player in the European innovation landscape. Through EIT Community Hub Romania, we offer a single access point to European resources, funding, and cross-sectoral collaboration. This initiative is a catalyst for transforming Romanian innovation, directly supporting entrepreneurs, companies, research organizations, and public authorities in connecting to European opportunities," said Silvia Ursu, representative of EIT Community Hub Romania.

The launch of EIT Community Hub Romania offers innovators access to European funding through EIT programs, part of Horizon Europe, with a budget of EUR 3 billion. It also connects local startups and SMEs to European networks and facilitates cross-sectoral collaboration between companies - startups and SMEs, universities, public administration, and investors.

Finally, the hub seeks to implement concrete projects for regional development, following the model of those in Brașov and Bacău, where EIT initiatives have significantly contributed to modernizing the local ecosystem.

Currently, EIT, through Horizon Europe, actively contributes to reducing the innovation gap in Europe, investing over EUR 1 billion in strengthening innovation ecosystems at the European level. New innovation hubs will be opened in 2025 in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Slovakia, Serbia, and France, further expanding support for emerging regions in Europe.

The contact point for the hub in Romania will be the coordinating team from Iceberg+, a European market consulting company with over 15 years of experience in creating and strengthening innovation centers, technology transfer, and access to funding.

"For Iceberg+, coordinating EIT Community Hub Romania is a natural continuation of our experience in developing and managing innovation centers at national and European levels. We have already been coordinating EIT Urban Mobility and EIT Manufacturing in Romania for several years," said Ionuț Țața, CEO of Iceberg+.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)