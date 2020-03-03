Bucharest Tech Week returns with new edition this May

The fifth edition of the Bucharest Tech Week takes place between May 18 and May 24 in several venues across the city.

The event has three sections: Business Summits, which takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel; Tech Expo, held in University Square; and Partner Events, organized in various venues in the city.

Some 25,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Besides conferences such as Innovation Summit, HR Masters Summit, Fintech Summit, Java Summit and .NET Summit, this year the event will also feature a Future Retail Summit, dedicated to retail professionals.

Representatives of companies such as HBO, IBM, Microsoft, PwC, FedEx, The Telegraph and Ripple have already been confirmed as speakers as the Business Summits.

Meanwhile, the technology exhibition at University Square will have a bigger surface and gaming area, as well as a technology education area for children. Here, visitors will be able to test and interact with robots, VR/ AR technologies, drones, electric and hybrid cars and many more.

The program of the event is available here.

(Photo: Bucharest Tech Week Facebook Page)

