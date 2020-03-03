Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:46
Events
Bucharest Tech Week returns with new edition this May
03 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fifth edition of the Bucharest Tech Week takes place between May 18 and May 24 in several venues across the city.

The event has three sections: Business Summits, which takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel; Tech Expo, held in University Square; and Partner Events, organized in various venues in the city.

Some 25,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Besides conferences such as Innovation Summit, HR Masters Summit, Fintech Summit, Java Summit and .NET Summit, this year the event will also feature a Future Retail Summit, dedicated to retail professionals.

Representatives of companies such as HBO, IBM, Microsoft, PwC, FedEx, The Telegraph and Ripple have already been confirmed as speakers as the Business Summits.

Meanwhile, the technology exhibition at University Square will have a bigger surface and gaming area, as well as a technology education area for children. Here, visitors will be able to test and interact with robots, VR/ AR technologies, drones, electric and hybrid cars and many more.

The program of the event is available here.

(Photo: Bucharest Tech Week Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:46
Events
Bucharest Tech Week returns with new edition this May
03 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fifth edition of the Bucharest Tech Week takes place between May 18 and May 24 in several venues across the city.

The event has three sections: Business Summits, which takes place at the Radisson Blu Hotel; Tech Expo, held in University Square; and Partner Events, organized in various venues in the city.

Some 25,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Besides conferences such as Innovation Summit, HR Masters Summit, Fintech Summit, Java Summit and .NET Summit, this year the event will also feature a Future Retail Summit, dedicated to retail professionals.

Representatives of companies such as HBO, IBM, Microsoft, PwC, FedEx, The Telegraph and Ripple have already been confirmed as speakers as the Business Summits.

Meanwhile, the technology exhibition at University Square will have a bigger surface and gaming area, as well as a technology education area for children. Here, visitors will be able to test and interact with robots, VR/ AR technologies, drones, electric and hybrid cars and many more.

The program of the event is available here.

(Photo: Bucharest Tech Week Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40