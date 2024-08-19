Administration

Bucharest Streets Administration starts installing tactile paving for the visually impaired

19 August 2024

The Bucharest Streets Administration (ASB) has kicked off a project to install tactile paving aimed at helping the visually impaired navigate the city more easily and safely, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced. The first yellow tiles were placed on Splaiul Independenței to facilitate access to the pedestrian crossings between Izvor Park and Izvor Bridge, as well as for access to the Izvor subway station.

The project is set to expand to other busy areas around the capital city in the coming period, mayor Dan also said.

“At the same time, the Streets Administration teams marked the parking lots intended for people with disabilities in several areas, such as Aviator Aurel Vlaicu street, Alexandriei Road, Calea Ferentari, I. C. Brătianu boulevard, Jean Louis Calderon street; longitudinal markings on Morarilor Road, Virtuții Road - Ciurel Bridge; as well as markings for pedestrian crossings on 25 streets, including Nordului Road - Beijing boulevard, Mihai Bravu Road - Dudești street, Chișinău boulevard - Doamna Ghica street, Știrbei Vodă street, Calea Moșilor, Mărăști boulevard,” Nicuşor Dan said.

The ASB has also been carrying out local roadway and sidewalk repairs on several streets and installed several speed bumpers as part of its ongoing work to increase safety for road and pedestrian traffic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicuşor Dan)

