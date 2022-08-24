Bucharest subway operator makes stations more accessible to the visually impaired

Bucharest subway operator Metrorex started upgrading the stations so as to make them more accessible to the visually impaired. Sixty-three stations will be equipped with Braille signage panels and tactile stainless steel elements as part of a European-funded project worth RON 24.12 million.

So far, stainless steel elements have been installed at the Anghel Saligny subway station, and works are almost completed at the Nicolae Teclu station as well, Metrorex said. The Nicolae Grigorescu and 1 Decembrie 1918 are the next stations to be equipped with such tactile features.

The stainless steel elements help the visually impaired navigate the subway stations’ entrances, passages, vestibules, fixed stairs and platforms.

In the subway stations where ceramic tactile strips exist, such as Jiului, Parc Bazilescu, Laminorului and Straulesti, these will be extended, and Braille panels added. Only the information panels will be installed on Line 5, where there are already special strips in all stations.

