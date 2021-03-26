Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 11:26
Social

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway on Friday

26 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A spontaneous protest of members of the metro workers' union USLM blocked the Bucharest subway on Friday morning, March 26, disrupting the public transport in the city. The protesting workers occupied tracks in the Piata Unirii station in downtown Bucharest, blocking the trains from running.

The protest takes place the day after the Metrorex management gave the deadline of April 2 for the shut down of underground commercial spaces. According to Hotnews.ro, these spaces are managed by the union's company.

"The so-called spontaneous protest is, in fact, a union action, during which USLM representatives refused any attempt to dialogue with the management of Metrorex. Although the unionists implied they have a list of requests, repeated invitations to meet with the company's management were completely ignored during the night," Bucharest subway operator Metrorex said.

Both the transport minister and the prime minister said the protest was illegal.

"An illegal action disrupts the life of an entire city. When mafia interests are threatened, a handful of people take action to preserve privileges and sinecures. […] Honest subway workers showed up for work this morning, for the benefit of commuters," transport minister Catalin Drula said.

"Don't be fooled: the stakes of illegally occupying subway tracks has nothing to do with the employees' interests. No, the stake is the onerous business of renting commercial spaces. This is beyond any suspicion given the notification sent yesterday for the evacuation of illegally occupied spaces after the expiration of the contract between Metrorex and the USLM's company in 2018," he also said, adding that he would not give in to the pressure of the trade unionists.

Prime minister Florin Citu also reacted to the Bucharest subway protest, calling it illegal. He accused Ion Radoi, the head of the metro workers' union and a former Social Democrat MP, of blocking the subway traffic because "he sees his sinecures disappear," News.ro reported.

Meanwhile, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan announced that STB - the company running the network of buses, trams, and trolleybuses in Bucharest has increased its transport capacity on Friday, "so that the movement of Bucharest residents is as little affected as possible."

"I hope that Metrorex and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will have a fast and productive dialogue, and the subway traffic will be resumed today," Dan said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 11:26
Social

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway on Friday

26 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A spontaneous protest of members of the metro workers' union USLM blocked the Bucharest subway on Friday morning, March 26, disrupting the public transport in the city. The protesting workers occupied tracks in the Piata Unirii station in downtown Bucharest, blocking the trains from running.

The protest takes place the day after the Metrorex management gave the deadline of April 2 for the shut down of underground commercial spaces. According to Hotnews.ro, these spaces are managed by the union's company.

"The so-called spontaneous protest is, in fact, a union action, during which USLM representatives refused any attempt to dialogue with the management of Metrorex. Although the unionists implied they have a list of requests, repeated invitations to meet with the company's management were completely ignored during the night," Bucharest subway operator Metrorex said.

Both the transport minister and the prime minister said the protest was illegal.

"An illegal action disrupts the life of an entire city. When mafia interests are threatened, a handful of people take action to preserve privileges and sinecures. […] Honest subway workers showed up for work this morning, for the benefit of commuters," transport minister Catalin Drula said.

"Don't be fooled: the stakes of illegally occupying subway tracks has nothing to do with the employees' interests. No, the stake is the onerous business of renting commercial spaces. This is beyond any suspicion given the notification sent yesterday for the evacuation of illegally occupied spaces after the expiration of the contract between Metrorex and the USLM's company in 2018," he also said, adding that he would not give in to the pressure of the trade unionists.

Prime minister Florin Citu also reacted to the Bucharest subway protest, calling it illegal. He accused Ion Radoi, the head of the metro workers' union and a former Social Democrat MP, of blocking the subway traffic because "he sees his sinecures disappear," News.ro reported.

Meanwhile, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan announced that STB - the company running the network of buses, trams, and trolleybuses in Bucharest has increased its transport capacity on Friday, "so that the movement of Bucharest residents is as little affected as possible."

"I hope that Metrorex and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will have a fast and productive dialogue, and the subway traffic will be resumed today," Dan said.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic