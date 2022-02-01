Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Bucharest subway operator plans to make stations more accessible to the visually impaired

01 February 2022
Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, signed on January 31 the contract for works aimed at making the subway stations more accessible to the visually impaired. 

As part of the project, stainless steel elements will be applied on the surface of the stations, and Braille signage panels will be set up.

The panels will be set up in all of the 63 stations of the Bucharest subway, at the entrance of the stations, in the hallways, and restrooms. 

In the several stations where ceramic warning surface bands exist, these will be extended, and Braille panels added. 

The contract, amounting to RON 17.4 million without VAT, was signed with SOMET SA, with TIAB SA as subcontractor.

(Photo: Rpastryk | Dreamstime.com)

