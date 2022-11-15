Bucharest submits financing request for 300 EV charging stations

Local authorities in the Romanian capital recently submitted a funding request to the governmental Environment Fund Administration for over 300 charging stations for electric vehicles.

Bucharest City Hall submitted a funding request for 166 recharging stations. They will be installed near public institutions and buildings that are owned or administered by local authorities. Each will have at least two recharging points, and there will be 322 such points in total. The project is valued at RON 11.5 mln (EUR 2.34 mln).

The 166 recharging stations will be added to the 40 that are on track to be set up following an agreement between the City Hall’s Administration of Streets and the Municipal Company Energetica Servicii Bucharest, mayor Nicusor Dan said on Facebook.

Bucharest’s District 6 City Hall also submitted its own financing project to the Environment Fund, seeking funds for 150 EV charging stations. The stations in question will be placed between blocs of flats in 71 locations across District 6, and each will be equipped with two recharging points and solar panels. The total value of the project stands at RON 10.4 mln (EUR 2.1 mln).

