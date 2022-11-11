Business

Bucharest’s metropolitan train project starts taking shape

11 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s planned metropolitan train project is moving forward. Mayor Nicusor Dan recently announced that the City Hall would conduct a feasibility study for setting up ten train stations in the capital based on a protocol signed with national railway carrier CFR.

The General Council approved the protocol in its November 10 meeting.

“The protocol targets the first stage of the project, namely the development of urban train services on the northern half-ring railway,” mayor Dan said.

The new train stops will be located on the Gara de Vest - Gara de Nord, Gara de Nord - Gara Obor and Gara de Vest - Gara Obor routes. According to Dan, they will be platforms, not actual stations, and the construction of each stop will cost between EUR 200,000 and EUR 500,000.

The CFR management approved the collaboration protocol with the Bucharest City Hall a few weeks ago.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Normal
Business

Bucharest’s metropolitan train project starts taking shape

11 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s planned metropolitan train project is moving forward. Mayor Nicusor Dan recently announced that the City Hall would conduct a feasibility study for setting up ten train stations in the capital based on a protocol signed with national railway carrier CFR.

The General Council approved the protocol in its November 10 meeting.

“The protocol targets the first stage of the project, namely the development of urban train services on the northern half-ring railway,” mayor Dan said.

The new train stops will be located on the Gara de Vest - Gara de Nord, Gara de Nord - Gara Obor and Gara de Vest - Gara Obor routes. According to Dan, they will be platforms, not actual stations, and the construction of each stop will cost between EUR 200,000 and EUR 500,000.

The CFR management approved the collaboration protocol with the Bucharest City Hall a few weeks ago.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania