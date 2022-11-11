Bucharest’s metropolitan train project starts taking shape

Bucharest’s planned metropolitan train project is moving forward. Mayor Nicusor Dan recently announced that the City Hall would conduct a feasibility study for setting up ten train stations in the capital based on a protocol signed with national railway carrier CFR.

The General Council approved the protocol in its November 10 meeting.

“The protocol targets the first stage of the project, namely the development of urban train services on the northern half-ring railway,” mayor Dan said.

The new train stops will be located on the Gara de Vest - Gara de Nord, Gara de Nord - Gara Obor and Gara de Vest - Gara Obor routes. According to Dan, they will be platforms, not actual stations, and the construction of each stop will cost between EUR 200,000 and EUR 500,000.

The CFR management approved the collaboration protocol with the Bucharest City Hall a few weeks ago.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)