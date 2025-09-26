Bucharest Stock Exchange reveals finalists of flagship program BVB Arena 2025

The Bucharest Stock Exchange presented the winners of the eighth edition of the BVB Arena, which encourages Romanian companies to tap into financing sources on the market, during an event in central Bucharest on September 25. The selected companies are part of the food industry, education, IT&C, trade, HoReCa, and other sectors.

Opening the event, economy minister Radu Miruță stated that the Romanian state must provide commitment and predictability in its interaction with the business environment. He also warned that the European funds will not be as plentiful as they are now in the future, and that Romania must develop its stock market to continue growing.

Next to hold a speech, European projects and investments minister Dragoș Pîslaru pointed out that the 15 finalists of the BVB Arena are models for the local business environment. He also reminded that the EU finances the listing of companies, but that “we haven’t had many clients when it comes to this program.”

Next came the revealing of the finalists, with representatives of each company holding a speech to outline their story and plans for the future.

In alphabetical order, the 15 finalists are:

"We firmly believe that all these companies awarded at the BVB Arena 2025 Gala have the capacity to transform challenges into opportunities and to bring a positive impact on the communities they are part of. The 8 editions have generated no less than 40 financing rounds through the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with a total value exceeding EUR 270 million,” said Ana-Maria Neațu, BVB Arena Program Director.

Meetup-type events will take place in the next months, where representatives of the finalist and semi-finalist companies will be able to meet in an informal, social setting, to get to know each other and exchange ideas, and share their own experiences.

At the beginning of next year, the stories of the finalist companies, told by those who founded them, will be found in the BVB Arena book.

The BVB Arena program is structured in several stages. This year, the first stage took place between April 28 and May 31, a period in which entrepreneurs, the community formed around the companies, employees, and partners, as well as members of the Nomination Committee, were able to register the company whose potential they believed in on the www.bvbarena.ro platform.

In the second stage, carried out in June, the selection of the 50 semi-finalist companies took place by the Nomination Committee, followed by the period from July 8 to 31, in which the public voted for the favorite company, a vote following which the first 3 most voted companies entered directly into the final. The jury, which met in August, selected the other 12 finalist companies.

