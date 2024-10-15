 

Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager

15 October 2024

The Bucharest Stock Exchange, or BVB, announced that it launched the recruitment process for the position of General Manager. The new executive will have a mandate of 4 years, starting from January 1, 2025.

The selection process is open to all candidates with a solid professional reputation and a vision for the sustainable growth of BVB.

The General Manager will be responsible for leading the strategic vision of BVB, managing daily operations, and guiding the organization through the next phase of growth and development. 

Adrian Tănase, the current General Director of BVB, is also a candidate in this recruitment process.

To ensure an efficient process and strategic continuity, BVB said it chose to collaborate with the Executive Search firm AMROP ROMANIA.

BVB is the operator of the capital market, with a market capitalization of RON 438 million. In the past year, shares of the operator have dropped by 22%, after reaching historical highs during the Hidroelectrica listing. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

