The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) officially moved to its new headquarters in Bucharest, located in the America House Building in Victoriei Square.

BVB also inaugurated the Bell Wing at the new location. The space is meant for the capital market community and is where announcements and events involving authorities, entrepreneurs, listed companies, brokers, and investors will take place.

The occasion was marked by the listing of a new issuance of Fidelis government bonds.

"We want the number of investors on the stock exchange to be increasingly significant. That's why we chose this location. It is not the most intimate place, nor did we want it to be. We want the place where companies are listed on the stock exchange to be as visible as possible to the general public from the street. It is the busiest place in Bucharest. It is no coincidence that we are here. We hope that the visibility of this location will contribute to increasing public participation in the market,” said Adrian Tănase, CEO of BVB, according to Financial Intelligence.

In February, the Bucharest Stock Exchange obtained authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority to move its headquarters to Victoriei Square.

The 10-year lease contract, worth EUR 5.5 million, was signed in March 2023.

