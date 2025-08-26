Over 1.7 million Bucharest residents exposed to excessive noise daily, report says

Over 1.7 million Bucharest residents are exposed to a noise level that exceeds legal limits during a normal day, according to a draft project of the Bucharest General Council, cited by Digi24.

Local authorities aim to reduce the noise level in the city, starting from a report from the Environmental Directorate, which shows that nearly 1.9 million residents of Bucharest “are exposed to noise levels that exceed limit values” during the night. During a normal day, 1.7 million residents of Bucharest are exposed to noise above the legal limit, according to the same report.

The Environmental Directorate claims that high levels of noise are generated by high-speed and high-capacity roads. At lower speeds, the main sources of noise are “gear shifting, stopping, and starting on crowded streets.” In addition, at night, “vehicles often reach higher speeds” than legally allowed.

The same report also mentions that parks in Bucharest also have high noise levels and cannot be considered quiet zones. However, portions of Văcărești, Tineretului, and Carol I parks are quiet.

On Friday, August 29, the Bucharest General Council will discuss a project that aims to introduce several measures to reduce the noise level in Bucharest. These include monitoring noise in public spaces, laying silent asphalt, reducing traffic speed on certain sections, or extending residential areas with a speed limit of 30 kilometers/hour.

Monitoring, especially in park areas, would be done through 28 fixed stations, which will also have traffic cameras, and two additional mobile stations. The mobile stations will be used for measuring noise generated by concerts, as well as bars or restaurants near parks.

At the same time, there will be “pilot zones,” especially in the areas of Cișmigiu Park – Bd. Regina Elisabeta, Herăstrău Park – Bd. Regele Mihai I, Tineretului Park – Bd. Tineretului. Here, speed limits will be reduced to 50 or 30 km/h. Sound-absorbing asphalt will also be used in these zones, along with radar panels with a dynamic display.

