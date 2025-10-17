Bucharest residents can donate clothes in good condition, non-perishable food, and toys for the families affected by the explosion that left 3 dead and many others injured, and nearly collapsed the apartment building in District 5 on Friday, October 17.

"Following the devastating explosion in District 5, entire families have been left without housing, and many people are in urgent need of help. To support them, on Saturday and Sunday, October 18-19, the DGASMB donation centers are open between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM," noted the General Directorate of Social Assistance of the Municipality of Bucharest on its Facebook page.

The Bebe de București Center (Regina Elisabeta no. 75, Sector 5) and the Social Circular Economy Warehouse Romexpo (pavilion G7) are open for donations.

All those who can contribute can bring seasonal clothes in good condition for adults and children, bedding, blankets, towels, and hygiene products, non-perishable food like canned goods, pasta, rice, biscuits, powdered milk, or products for children, and toys.

So far, Bucharest authorities have provided temporary accommodation (rooms available in several hotels in the area); food and water for all evacuated persons; clothes, footwear, diapers, and hygiene products to those impacted.

Energy regulator ANRE has launched an investigation into whether the gas distributor followed proper safety procedures before the powerful explosion on Friday monring. According to Euronews Romania, authorities have also opened a criminal case for destruction.

(Photo source: INFO TRAFIC ROMANIA on Facebook)