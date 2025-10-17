Energy regulator probes gas company response following deadly explosion at Bucharest apartment building

Energy regulator ANRE has launched an investigation into whether the gas distributor followed proper safety procedures before the powerful explosion that killed three people and injured others at an apartment building in Bucharest’s Rahova district on Friday morning, October 17. According to Euronews Romania, authorities have also opened a criminal case for destruction.

ANRE said its president, George Niculescu, ordered a control mission to examine Distrigaz Sud Rețele’s actions in response to gas leak reports at the building, as well as the work of firms responsible for inspecting gas-powered equipment. Inspection teams were sent to the site on Friday.

According to preliminary information provided by the operator, Distrigaz Sud Rețele first received a complaint about a gas smell in the building the day before the explosion, on October 16. Technicians confirmed the presence of gas, shut off the supply, and sealed the main valve at around 9:18 a.m.

The following morning, on October 17, another complaint was received, and crews were dispatched to the location.

“On the morning of October 17, 2025, at 8:44 a.m., the Emergency Gas Call and Repair Center of Distrigaz Sud Rețele received another report regarding the smell of natural gas at the same building. The company’s intervention teams arrived at the scene at the moment the explosion occurred. Firefighters also reached the site at the same time, and the Distrigaz Sud Rețele technician found that the seal on the valve closed the previous day had been broken,” the company said, as quoted by News.ro.

The blast on Friday morning ripped through the upper floors of an eight-story residential block, causing part of the structure to collapse and damaging nearby buildings, including Dimitrie Bolintineanu High School, where students and staff were evacuated.

The Ministry of Health said 13 people were taken to hospitals across Bucharest, including Bagdasar-Arseni, the University Emergency Hospital, the Bucharest Emergency Hospital, and Grigore Alexandrescu Children’s Hospital. Three patients suffered severe burns and may be transferred to specialized facilities in Europe if their condition allows.

Hospital operating rooms for orthopedics, surgery, neurosurgery, and plastic surgery remain on standby, with 30 intensive care beds available as part of Romania’s emergency response plan.

Authorities have not yet determined how the gas system was reactivated after being sealed. The investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan stated on Radio România Actualități that the apartment building on Calea Rahovei where the explosion occurred will most likely be demolished, News.ro reported. He also announced that the government will provide both emergency aid and support for those affected by the disaster.

President Nicușor Dan is also in constant contact with authorities to receive updates regarding the explosion, sources from the Presidential Administration told Agerpres.

