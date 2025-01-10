Bucharest to replace roughly 7,800 lighting fixtures to be energy-efficient

Over 7,800 lighting fixtures on 34 boulevards in Bucharest are set to be replaced by summer to more energy-efficient options, according to mayor Nicușor Dan.

The general mayor mentioned that so far, 4,830 public lighting sources have been renewed with the help of funds from the Environmental Fund Administration. Additionally, the Bucharest City Hall managed to secure a second funding of RON 50 million.

“We have renewed 4,830 public lighting sources on 15 streets in Bucharest, replacing inefficient lamps with LED technology and remote management systems! Benefits: energy savings reach up to 55% compared to the old sodium lamps,” said Nicușor Dan.

At the end of December 2024, the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest approved the project for the modernization and efficiency improvement of the lighting system in seven areas of the city.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)