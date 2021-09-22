Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 10:48
Social

COVID-19: Bucharest passes 50% vaccination rate

22 September 2021
Doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said on Tuesday, September 21, that over 50% of the eligible population in Bucharest was vaccinated against COVID-19. Cluj county is next, with a vaccination rate of over 46%.

“Currently, Bucharest has passed the vaccination coverage rate of 50% of the eligible resident population, meaning those over the age of 12, more precisely it reached 50.15%; Cluj county comes next with a vaccination coverage rate of 46.32%,” Gheorghita said, according to Digi24.

40% of the counties in Romania, including Bucharest, have a vaccination coverage rate of over 30%, and approximately 55% have a vaccination rate between 20% and 30%, Valeriu Gheorghita also said. Meanwhile, the counties of Suceava and Giurgiu have vaccination rates of almost 20%.

Approximately 581 vaccination centres are currently active in Romania, as the country plans to start offering COVID-19 booster shots next week.

According to the September 21 official report, 15,682 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania in 24 hours. In total, more than 9.97 million vaccine doses were administered by September 21 to over 5.39 million people (of which more than 5.27 million were fully vaccinated).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Editor's picks