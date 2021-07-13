Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 07/13/2021 - 12:18
Social

Bucharest public transport fares increase, additional ticket & pass options announced

13 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The prices of subway and overground public transport tickets in Bucharest will increase starting August 1, the Transport Ministry announced

At the same time, Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, and STB, the operator of the city’s overground public transport, will offer a shared ticket.

The price of one journey on the overground public transport will increase from RON 1.3 to RON 3, with the option to purchase ten trips for RON 25. In the case of the subway, the price of one trip increases from RON 2.5 to RON 3.

The price of STB tickets last increased in 2008, while that of the subway tickets in 2014.

The shared STB/ Metrorex ticket will cost RON 5 (EUR 1) and will offer users one subway trip and 90 minutes in the overground public transport.  

A 24-hour pass will cost RON 8, while a shared STB/ Metrorex pass valid for 24 hours will cost RON 14. The 24-hour passes will be valid from the moment they are issued. Until now, a 24-hour pass purchased at 18:00, for instance, was valid only the six remaining hours of the day, the ministry explained. 

Commuters will be able to purchase one-month, six-month and 12-month passes at prices of RON 80, RON 400 and RON 700, respectively, for each network. The shared STB/ Metrorex pass will cost RON 140 for the one-month option, RON 700 for the six-month option, and RON 1,200 for the 12-month option.

The additional revenue brought in by the price hike “will reflect directly in the travel conditions through the investments the two companies will be able to make,” the ministry said. 

“Both Transport and Infrastructure minister Cătălin Drulă and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan encourage Bucharest residents to choose the overground and underground public transport. As it happens in all European capitals, public transport is a solution to decongesting the traffic and a less polluting alternative to car travel,” the Transport Ministry release reads.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 21:02
26 January 2018
Expat Life
Short guide to Bucharest’s public transport, taxis and car sharing services
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 07/13/2021 - 12:18
Social

Bucharest public transport fares increase, additional ticket & pass options announced

13 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The prices of subway and overground public transport tickets in Bucharest will increase starting August 1, the Transport Ministry announced

At the same time, Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, and STB, the operator of the city’s overground public transport, will offer a shared ticket.

The price of one journey on the overground public transport will increase from RON 1.3 to RON 3, with the option to purchase ten trips for RON 25. In the case of the subway, the price of one trip increases from RON 2.5 to RON 3.

The price of STB tickets last increased in 2008, while that of the subway tickets in 2014.

The shared STB/ Metrorex ticket will cost RON 5 (EUR 1) and will offer users one subway trip and 90 minutes in the overground public transport.  

A 24-hour pass will cost RON 8, while a shared STB/ Metrorex pass valid for 24 hours will cost RON 14. The 24-hour passes will be valid from the moment they are issued. Until now, a 24-hour pass purchased at 18:00, for instance, was valid only the six remaining hours of the day, the ministry explained. 

Commuters will be able to purchase one-month, six-month and 12-month passes at prices of RON 80, RON 400 and RON 700, respectively, for each network. The shared STB/ Metrorex pass will cost RON 140 for the one-month option, RON 700 for the six-month option, and RON 1,200 for the 12-month option.

The additional revenue brought in by the price hike “will reflect directly in the travel conditions through the investments the two companies will be able to make,” the ministry said. 

“Both Transport and Infrastructure minister Cătălin Drulă and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan encourage Bucharest residents to choose the overground and underground public transport. As it happens in all European capitals, public transport is a solution to decongesting the traffic and a less polluting alternative to car travel,” the Transport Ministry release reads.

(Photo: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/26/2018 - 21:02
26 January 2018
Expat Life
Short guide to Bucharest’s public transport, taxis and car sharing services
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted