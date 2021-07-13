Bucharest public transport fares increase, additional ticket & pass options announced

The prices of subway and overground public transport tickets in Bucharest will increase starting August 1, the Transport Ministry announced.

At the same time, Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, and STB, the operator of the city’s overground public transport, will offer a shared ticket.

The price of one journey on the overground public transport will increase from RON 1.3 to RON 3, with the option to purchase ten trips for RON 25. In the case of the subway, the price of one trip increases from RON 2.5 to RON 3.

The price of STB tickets last increased in 2008, while that of the subway tickets in 2014.

The shared STB/ Metrorex ticket will cost RON 5 (EUR 1) and will offer users one subway trip and 90 minutes in the overground public transport.

A 24-hour pass will cost RON 8, while a shared STB/ Metrorex pass valid for 24 hours will cost RON 14. The 24-hour passes will be valid from the moment they are issued. Until now, a 24-hour pass purchased at 18:00, for instance, was valid only the six remaining hours of the day, the ministry explained.

Commuters will be able to purchase one-month, six-month and 12-month passes at prices of RON 80, RON 400 and RON 700, respectively, for each network. The shared STB/ Metrorex pass will cost RON 140 for the one-month option, RON 700 for the six-month option, and RON 1,200 for the 12-month option.

The additional revenue brought in by the price hike “will reflect directly in the travel conditions through the investments the two companies will be able to make,” the ministry said.

“Both Transport and Infrastructure minister Cătălin Drulă and Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan encourage Bucharest residents to choose the overground and underground public transport. As it happens in all European capitals, public transport is a solution to decongesting the traffic and a less polluting alternative to car travel,” the Transport Ministry release reads.

