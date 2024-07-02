Education

Bucharest Polytechnic University plans EUR 70 mln Technology Park

02 July 2024

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest received the construction permit for the first 3 buildings of its planned new campus, part of one of a larger Technology Park, according to Profit.ro, which estimates the value of the project at over EUR 70 million.

The project includes office buildings for business incubators and research, student dormitories, spaces for education, conference rooms, commercial spaces, a data centre, but also an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness room and tennis and soccer fields on a 3.6ha plot of land.

Tudor Prisecaru, the president of the Polytechnic University’s Senate, previously told Profit.ro that the first stage of the Technology Park project will be the construction of the Dual Politehnica Bucharest Campus, which will be completed in September 2026.

The current stage includes 3 buildings with heights of 3 and 8 floors.

The Detailed Urban Plan approved for the entire technological park provides for the construction of 8 building bodies, with a maximum height regime of 11 floors.

(Photo source: Frimufilms/Dreamstime.com)

