Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Bucharest Polytechnic University students win the international Atos IT Challenge

09 July 2021
The Polytechnic University of Bucharest team won the 10th edition of the Atos IT Challenge, an international student competition that attracted 144 teams from 28 countries around the world. The Romanian students got the first prize worth EUR 10,000.

The goal of the challenge was to develop digital solutions that support multiple areas of decarbonization and decarbonization initiatives, helping companies and society tackle climate change. The teams had to create a functioning app, a mobile app, a service, or a simulation to support industry, commerce, or individuals in the drive for decarbonization.

The competition’s 2021 theme was “How can Digital Decarbonize Non-Digital?”

The Romanian team won the competition with Tire2Tire, a hardware device that helps truck drivers to reduce the amount of fossil fuel used improperly and minimize the carbon emissions of their vehicles. Using a machine learning algorithm, Tire2Tire catalogues the viability of truck tires and sends the data to truck fleet managers responsible for their maintenance.

A student team from Germany won the second prize with a project called GreenList - a mobile application-based smart shopping list that simplifies grocery shopping and contributes to CO2 emission reduction in the food industry.

Meanwhile, the third prize went to a team of French students who developed a mobile app that connects users to a network of enterprises that are verified to be committed to sustainable consumption, as well as to a range of green associations that are looking for help in environment protection activities.

Each student in each of the three teams was offered the opportunity to do either an internship at Atos or work together with the company to develop their project.

At the same competition, the German University in Cairo, Egypt, won the special prize with BeatTheReceipt, an initiative that uses the latest technologies to find an alternative process to printing receipts.

The theme for the IT Challenge 2022 is “To the Moon… to Mars… and to the stars,” which means that the participating teams will have to explore how data can be used from space within digital data-driven ecosystems to advance humanity’s progress, both in space and on Earth.

Find out more about the winning projects here.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

