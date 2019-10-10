Bucharest City Hall plans to buy 300 school buses

The City Hall of Bucharest plans to buy 300 low-floor school buses, according to an announcement published on the public acquisition platform SICAP, Economica.net reported.

This comes after a pilot project concerning the transport of students to and from the School 195 (Hamburg) in the city.

Of the total number of buses, 100 will have 18 to 22 seats, and 200 buses 36 to 42 seats.

The buses can be diesel Euro 6, hybrid or electric ones. They should come equipped with air conditioning, USB plugs, upholstered seats and safety belts.

The requested full warranty is of eight years.

(Photo: Pixabay)

