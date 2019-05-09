Romania Insider
Turkish-German association to deliver e-trolleybuses to Bucharest municipality
05 September 2019
Romania’s national procurement agency endorsed the purchase of 100 e-trolleybuses by Bucharest municipality under a contract worth RON 214.5 million (EUR 45 mln).

The provider is the association formed by Bozankaya of Turkey and e-buses producer Sileo of Germany, Economica.net reported.

Bozankaya is a company founded in 1989 as an R&D firm in Germany that later expanded in Turkey to develop production facilities. Sileo is a pioneer in the development of highly efficient electrical drives for public transport vehicles, with over 30 years of experience.

The e-trolleybuses purchased by Bucharest municipality should have an autonomy of over 20 km so that they can also service remote areas at the capital city’s outskirts.

The producer should provide a basic warranty of at least four years or 240,000 km and should provide spare parts for another four years. The electric batteries will also have a warranty of eight years or 480,000 km.

(Photo: screen capture from www.bozankaya.com.tr)

