Bucharest Photofest 2025 to feature 200+ artists across 15 venues

Bucharest Photofest will return this fall for its 10th edition, bringing together more than 200 artists from over 15 countries in a citywide celebration of photography and visual arts. The festival will run from October 10 to 19 across more than 15 venues in the capital city, including museums, galleries, bookstores, and alternative cultural spaces.

The anniversary edition is centered on the theme Legacy, inviting reflection on visual memory, cultural heritage, and the enduring impact of photography in a rapidly changing world. Organizers describe it as both a celebration and a moment of reflection on a decade of artistic dialogue fostered by the festival.

“Bucharest Photofest is no longer just a festival but a multidisciplinary platform for visual dialogue, a community built with patience, passion, and responsibility,” said Ionuț Trandafirescu, founder and artistic director. “Through Legacy, we ask what remains, what matters, and what outlasts time.”

This year’s program will include exhibitions, film screenings, masterclasses, conferences, and performances.

Notable international guests include Larry Towell of Magnum Photos (Canada), Tim Smith (Canada), Dean D.K. Cox (US/Sweden), Hubert Hayaud (France/Canada), and Nathalie Ericson (Sweden). The edition will also feature tributes to Hungarian masters such as Robert Capa, Brassaï, André Kertész, Martin Munkácsi, and László Moholy-Nagy.

Adding to the celebrations, the 2025 festival will debut a new visual identity designed by Daniel & Andrew Design Advisory and launch its first mobile app in partnership with InPhoto Festival. The app will allow visitors to browse the schedule, organize their attendance, and receive real-time updates.

Tickets are available via Eventbook.ro, with further program details to be announced in the coming weeks.

