Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport to purchase 450 benches for the boarding gate area

The Bucharest National Airports Company, which operates the two main airports of the capital, wants to purchase 450 benches for passengers in the boarding gate area of the Henri Coandă International Airport, better known as the Otopeni Airport.

According to the announcement, CNAB will purchase 250 three-seat benches and 200 four-seat benches. The contract is valued at RON 1.85 million (EUR 371,000), excluding VAT.

The contract duration is six months, with delivery to be made within 45 days. The warranty period for the delivered products is 48 months from reception.

"There will be a single delivery for all benches, and the bidder is obligated to install them on-site," the announcement specifies.

The bidder must prove that they delivered at least 400 benches with at least three seats and completed at least two contracts in the last three years. The contract is financed from CNAB's funds.

The benches currently in use at the airport were purchased between 2009 and 2012, and are in advanced stages of use.

“Considering that the terminals have been reconfigured following Romania's entry into the Schengen Airspace, appropriate benches for passengers are needed,” the airport company says in a press release cited by Profit.ro.

The Bucharest National Airports Company estimates it will mark a gross profit of RON 498 million this year and make investment expenses of over RON 600 million, according to the draft Government Decision on approving CNAB's revenue and expenditure budget for 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ukrphoto | Dreamstime.com)