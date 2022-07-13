Bucharest to add 100 new trolleybuses to its public transport fleet

Bucharest City Hall plans to buy 100 new trolleybuses with non-reimbursable funding from the Environment Fund. Mayor Nicusor Dan said the documentation for this acquisition would be launched soon in the Electronic Public Procurement System (SEAP).

The 100 new trolleybuses will add up to the 22 trolleybuses funded through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR).

“The total estimated value of this project is RON 273,109,244 without VAT, with financing coming from the revenues of the Environmental Fund obtained from the sale of greenhouse gas emission certificates,” mayor Dan explained.

The new trolleybuses will be 12 meters long and offer an autonomy of at least 20 km. They will also have a fully lowered floor, space for wheelchairs for people with disabilities, an audio-video information system, and air conditioning, among other things.

This is the latest announcement from Bucharest authorities regarding investments in renewing the capital’s public transport fleet. Last month, the Bucharest City Hall also relaunched the tender for purchasing 100 electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure. This contract is estimated at about RON 304 million (EUR 61.5 million), without VAT, and the deadline for submission of bids is July 18.

Plus, in early June, Bucharest received the first new tram from the batch of 100 purchased by the City Hall. Manufactured in Arad, the new trams were bought with European funds under a contract worth about EUR 200 million.

A few days ago, mayor Nicusor Dan also said the City Hall has kicked off the procedures to add around 15 km of new tram lines to the capital’s network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)