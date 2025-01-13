Administration

Bucharest’s National Arena hosts 43 events, generates EUR 1.2 mln revenues in 2024

13 January 2025

Bucharest's National Arena brought in roughly EUR 1.2 million in revenue in 2024, hosting a total of 43 events, mayor Nicușor Dan announced. 

The events hosted by the capital city's main arena last year included 28 domestic and international football matches, as well as three major concerts featuring globally renowned artists such as Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

"We will continue to make the most of the National Arena this year, as major events enhance the city's profile and draw a significant number of visitors," said mayor Dan.

According to public data quoted by news agency Rador, annually, the National Arena incurs expenses of approximately EUR 3.5 million.

The stadium, opened in 2011, had a construction cost exceeding EUR 200 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

