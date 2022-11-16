Bucharest will have a multi-organ transplant center, mayor says

Bucharest will have a Multi-organ Transplant Center within the Sfânta Maria Clinical Hospital, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced on Wednesday, November 15. The investment exceeds RON 610 million (some EUR 124 million), VAT included, and will be covered with funds from the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the City Hall’s budget.

“The new center - a project unique in scope and importance in South-Eastern Europe, will allow transplants to be performed under modern conditions, equivalent to those offered in transplant centers in Europe and other international medical centers,” mayor Dan said.

The project involves the construction of a new building with several medical departments such as Imaging (CT and MRI), Outpatient Clinic (with 16 offices), Anatomic pathology Laboratory and Transplantation Laboratory, ICU (with 17 beds), 8 Operating Rooms, and hospitalization (with 66 beds).

Mayor Dan also said that Bucharest’s General Council approved the project green-lighting the technical-economic indicators for the new center.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)