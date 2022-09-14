Cluj County Council recently launched a RON 466 mln (EUR 94.6 mln) tender for the construction of a new hospital that will function as a transplant center of excellence. The project is included in the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR).

The building of the hospital will take three years once the tender is granted, and it will cover 42,000 square meters on a plot of land near the "Leon Daniello" Clinical Hospital of Pneumology.

Once completed, the new hospital will have 280 beds spread out in several departments, according to Economedia.ro. It will also have four levels below the ground, a ground floor, and five upper floors. The center of the building will be the operating theater, which will group together 12 operating rooms in a closed circuit.

The hospital will also have a heliport, allowing patients to arrive in case of an emergency from the entire Cluj-Napoca area.

The project is included in the Regional Plan for Health Policies 2021 – 2027 North-West Region, approved by the Ministry of Health in 2020.

The tender for another hospital, located in the western city of Oradea, was recently launched as well. The hospital in question will specialize in infectious diseases and lung diseases, and will also take three years to build. The project is valued at EUR 80 mln, and will have over 300 beds.

Last month, the Ministry of Health promised to build and equip 25 new hospitals or departments by 2026 through the PNRR.

