First Nepali literature corner in a Romanian public library set to open in Bucharest

The Metropolitan Library of Bucharest, through its Dimitrie Cantemir Branch, announced a cultural premiere for Romania: the opening of the first corner dedicated to Nepali literature. The official opening is scheduled for February 1.

"This is an important moment that reminds us that libraries are spaces for learning and for understanding cultural exchanges. Through this corner dedicated to cultural diversity, we aim to offer access to the culture and literature of Nepal to the Nepali community in Bucharest, as well as to all those interested in exploring this fascinating culture," stated Ramona Ioana Mezei, General Director of the Metropolitan Library.

In collaboration with Romania EduCaB, Nepal Educab, IOM Romania, JCI Kathmandu, Cold Feet Foundation Nepal, and the Nepalese community in Bucharest, this new cultural corner seeks to foster understanding and appreciation for Nepalese culture.

The project continues Romania EduCaB's tradition of launching similar cultural spaces across Europe, including in Italy, the UK, and Croatia.

(Photo source: Facebook/ Biblioteca Metropolitană București)