Sports

Scaled-down edition of Bucharest Marathon takes place this weekend, amateur runners can join virtual run

07 October 2020
The Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon will host a single race this year, the marathon, for professional runners only, instead of a mixed professional and amateur mass running event, with several distance races.

A limit of 250 participants was set for the race. This is due to current restrictions on public events and sports competitions.

They will start the race this Sunday, October 11, at 08:00, in the city’s Constituției Square. The race track is available here

Amateur athletes will join the race virtually throughout the week of October 11 - October 18. Some 3,000 runners are expected to join the virtual races of the Marathon and support their favorite social and environmental causes. 

Those who join the #RunRomania Virtual Run Week opt on registration for a cause they want to support and can start the race anywhere in the world. They can join any of the 42 km, 21km, 15km, 10km, and 5km races or the Aleargă cât poți (Run as Much as You Can) race. They decide the route they want to take and record the time individually, on their own device. The final ranking is made based on a photo sent in the app of their choice. Registrations are open on the Bucharest Marathon website until October 17. 

The top five professional athletes will receive money prizes, while a prize draw will be organized for the virtual competition. 

Bucharest Marathon holds the World Athletics Bronze Label and is an Olympic qualifying event.

The professional race will be streamed live on the event's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

(Photo: Teodororoianu | Dreamstime.com)

