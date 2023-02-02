Business

Railway company CFR launches tender for modernization of Bucharest’s main train station

02 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gara de Nord, Bucharest’s main train station, will be consolidated and modernized. State-owned railway company CFR SA said earlier this week that it launched the tender for the first stage of the project, worth RON 471.15 million (almost EUR 100 million).

The first stage of the modernization program includes the rehabilitation of the existing spaces in the three bodies of the building, CFR said. The design and execution should take 55 months (9 months for design, 46 months for execution), and the warranty period should be 60 months.

The works will mainly target the modernization/consolidation/rehabilitation of the buildings in the train station; the modernization of the spaces intended for travellers, including for people with disabilities; ensuring safety and comfort elements for travellers (such as railings, ramps for people with disabilities, elevators,); the rehabilitation of monument buildings with historical value; the creation of central green spaces, with a waiting area for those in transit; new ventilation/heating systems; and the modernization of the information system.

The deadline for submitting bids is March 6, 2023.

According to Europafm.ro, the last renovation of Gara de Nord in Bucharest, which is on the list of historical monuments, was carried out between 1997-1999.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Railway company CFR launches tender for modernization of Bucharest’s main train station

02 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gara de Nord, Bucharest’s main train station, will be consolidated and modernized. State-owned railway company CFR SA said earlier this week that it launched the tender for the first stage of the project, worth RON 471.15 million (almost EUR 100 million).

The first stage of the modernization program includes the rehabilitation of the existing spaces in the three bodies of the building, CFR said. The design and execution should take 55 months (9 months for design, 46 months for execution), and the warranty period should be 60 months.

The works will mainly target the modernization/consolidation/rehabilitation of the buildings in the train station; the modernization of the spaces intended for travellers, including for people with disabilities; ensuring safety and comfort elements for travellers (such as railings, ramps for people with disabilities, elevators,); the rehabilitation of monument buildings with historical value; the creation of central green spaces, with a waiting area for those in transit; new ventilation/heating systems; and the modernization of the information system.

The deadline for submitting bids is March 6, 2023.

According to Europafm.ro, the last renovation of Gara de Nord in Bucharest, which is on the list of historical monuments, was carried out between 1997-1999.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison