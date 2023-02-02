Railway company CFR launches tender for modernization of Bucharest’s main train station

Gara de Nord, Bucharest’s main train station, will be consolidated and modernized. State-owned railway company CFR SA said earlier this week that it launched the tender for the first stage of the project, worth RON 471.15 million (almost EUR 100 million).

The first stage of the modernization program includes the rehabilitation of the existing spaces in the three bodies of the building, CFR said. The design and execution should take 55 months (9 months for design, 46 months for execution), and the warranty period should be 60 months.

The works will mainly target the modernization/consolidation/rehabilitation of the buildings in the train station; the modernization of the spaces intended for travellers, including for people with disabilities; ensuring safety and comfort elements for travellers (such as railings, ramps for people with disabilities, elevators,); the rehabilitation of monument buildings with historical value; the creation of central green spaces, with a waiting area for those in transit; new ventilation/heating systems; and the modernization of the information system.

The deadline for submitting bids is March 6, 2023.

According to Europafm.ro, the last renovation of Gara de Nord in Bucharest, which is on the list of historical monuments, was carried out between 1997-1999.

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)