Romanian govt. unveils train connection for Timisoara airport

Timisoara, the largest city in western Romania, will have a railway line linking its main train station to the Traian Vuia International Airport. The total value of the investment will be roughly RON 400 mln.

The train line will be 5 km long and connect the national railway network handled by CFR and the Timisoara Airport. The two entities are both subordinated to the Transport Ministry.

The execution period is 22 months. Approval of the technical and economic indicators is the final stage before the launch of the tender for the execution of the works.

The government deems the project to be a public utility work of national interest. Timisoara is also on the M100 train route linking the capital to the westernmost city of Romania, Arad. The route has three out of the four modernization contracts already signed within the PNRR program, namely the Caransebes-Timisoara-Arad sections. The tender for the Craiova – Caransebes line, including the Balota Tunnel project, is also forthcoming, according to Economedia.ro.

The line is part of the short, medium, and long-term development strategy included in the General Transport Master Plan approved by Government Decision no. 666/2016. It’s also included in the Railway Infrastructure Development Strategy 2021-2025 approved by Government Decision no. 985/2020.

The train connection is more necessary. Timisoara is one of the preferred destinations for tourists throughout the year. Timisoara Airport was third in the number of passengers in the 2021 ranking of regional airports, after Cluj-Napoca and Iasi.

The line will increase the speed of travel and improve traffic safety conditions. It will also lower the impact on the environment.

Bucharest’s Otopeni Airport is currently the only one in the country with a train connection. The Gara de Nord-Otopeni train was inaugurated in 2020. Another such connection is planned for Brasov.

(Photo source: Traian Vuia International Airport Facebook page)