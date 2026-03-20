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Zara Larsson to perform for first time in Romania at UNTOLD 2026

20 March 2026

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Global pop star Zara Larsson will perform for the first time in Romania at UNTOLD 2026, the organizers announced. The Swedish artist is set to take the main stage at UNTOLD ONE, the edition marking a new era for the Cluj-Napoca festival, this summer.

With over 100 million monthly listeners across streaming platforms, Zara Larsson is among the most listened-to artists globally, with hits such as “Lush Life,” “Ain’t My Fault,” “Symphony,” and “Never Forget You.” 

Her shows are known for high-energy performances, viral choreography, and strong audience interaction. 

Larsson has collaborated with major names, including Clean Bandit, David Guetta, and Tinie Tempah, and has received multiple awards, including MTV Europe Music Awards, along with Grammy and Brit Award nominations. Her music has achieved Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications across Europe, the United States, and Australia.

UNTOLD 2026 will take place between August 6 and 9 in Cluj-Napoca, bringing together over 200 artists. The lineup also includes international acts such as Sting, Lewis Capaldi, Swae Lee, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Marshmello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Carl Cox.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold)

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Positive Romania
Music
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Events

Zara Larsson to perform for first time in Romania at UNTOLD 2026

20 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Global pop star Zara Larsson will perform for the first time in Romania at UNTOLD 2026, the organizers announced. The Swedish artist is set to take the main stage at UNTOLD ONE, the edition marking a new era for the Cluj-Napoca festival, this summer.

With over 100 million monthly listeners across streaming platforms, Zara Larsson is among the most listened-to artists globally, with hits such as “Lush Life,” “Ain’t My Fault,” “Symphony,” and “Never Forget You.” 

Her shows are known for high-energy performances, viral choreography, and strong audience interaction. 

Larsson has collaborated with major names, including Clean Bandit, David Guetta, and Tinie Tempah, and has received multiple awards, including MTV Europe Music Awards, along with Grammy and Brit Award nominations. Her music has achieved Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications across Europe, the United States, and Australia.

UNTOLD 2026 will take place between August 6 and 9 in Cluj-Napoca, bringing together over 200 artists. The lineup also includes international acts such as Sting, Lewis Capaldi, Swae Lee, Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Marshmello, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Carl Cox.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold)

Tags
Positive Romania
Music
Normal

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