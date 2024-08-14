Culture

Authors from 20 countries expected at this year's Bucharest International Poetry Festival

14 August 2024

More than 180 poets from more than 20 countries are expected to participate in the 14th edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB), which is scheduled to take place between September 9 and September 15.

FIPB will welcome poets from Brazil, Canada, Spain, Portugal, France, Israel, Belgium, Greece, Turkey, Great Britain, Germany, the Republic of Moldova, Switzerland, Sweden, Panama, Hungary, the United States, Croatia, Italy, and Serbia, Bucharest's National Museum of Romanian Literature (MNLR) said.

The program includes more than 50 events, ranging from public readings, debates, and conferences to poetry workshops and performances and script and short film workshops.

The festival's events are free to the public. They are held in several venues in Bucharest, namely the CaroI I Central University Library, the National Museum of Romanian Literature, Cărturesti Verona, Cărturesti Carusel, Humanitas Cişmigiu Bookstore, Arcub, Kyralina Bookstore, the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest, Anton Pann Memorial House, Londohome, and several high schools.

"For seven days, we once again enjoy experiences and debates created around poetry, where writing is celebrated as art, alongside the tonalities of music, pictorial nuances and visions, or the joy of a theatrical or cinematographic performance. […] I trust that the poetry-loving or just curious public, readers or followers of poetic experiments will find at least one event in the rich list of readings, debates, and workshops," MNLR director Ioan Cristescu said.

(Photo: Muzeul Naţional al Literaturii Române on Facebook)

1

