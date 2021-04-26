Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 12:11
Social

Bucharest authorities to discuss easing some restrictions as Covid-19 incidence rate drops

26 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s emergency situations committee will meet to discuss the Covid-19 restrictions as the incidence rate in the city fell below 3.5, prefect Alin Stoica told television station Digi24.

On Monday, April 26, the incidence rate stood at 3.46 per 1,000 inhabitants, the Bucharest Public Health Department (DSP) announced. 

Under the new scenario, the schedule of the nighttime curfew would change to start at 22:00 instead of 20:00 during the weekend, while stores will have the same opening hours throughout the week, without any changes during the weekend. 

Fitness halls can reopen, the prefect explained, but the incidence rate needs to drop below 3 for cinema halls and indoor restaurants to change their schedules.

This past weekend, the city’s emergency situations committee extended the restrictions as the Covid-19 incidence rate remained above 3.5 (3.94).

As previously announced by the Government, some exceptions were already foreseen for the Easter period. Stores will be open until 20:00 on Good Friday, and the nighttime curfew will be lifted on the Orthodox Easter night (May 1 to May 2).

“The restaurants will open inside gradually, after the rate drops below 3. First at 30% of their capacity, and at 50% when the rate is below 1.5,” Alin Stoica, the prefect of Bucharest, explained, quoted by Mediafax.

Outside of the Easter night, a curfew is currently in place in the city between 22:00 and 5:00 from Monday to Thursday, and from 20:00 to 5:00 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Stores can open between 5:00 and 18:00 on Saturday, and Sunday, and between 5:00 and 21:00 from Monday to Thursday, while the incidence rate doesn’t exceed 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants. 

(Photo: Alberto Mihai/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:50
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 12:11
Social

Bucharest authorities to discuss easing some restrictions as Covid-19 incidence rate drops

26 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest’s emergency situations committee will meet to discuss the Covid-19 restrictions as the incidence rate in the city fell below 3.5, prefect Alin Stoica told television station Digi24.

On Monday, April 26, the incidence rate stood at 3.46 per 1,000 inhabitants, the Bucharest Public Health Department (DSP) announced. 

Under the new scenario, the schedule of the nighttime curfew would change to start at 22:00 instead of 20:00 during the weekend, while stores will have the same opening hours throughout the week, without any changes during the weekend. 

Fitness halls can reopen, the prefect explained, but the incidence rate needs to drop below 3 for cinema halls and indoor restaurants to change their schedules.

This past weekend, the city’s emergency situations committee extended the restrictions as the Covid-19 incidence rate remained above 3.5 (3.94).

As previously announced by the Government, some exceptions were already foreseen for the Easter period. Stores will be open until 20:00 on Good Friday, and the nighttime curfew will be lifted on the Orthodox Easter night (May 1 to May 2).

“The restaurants will open inside gradually, after the rate drops below 3. First at 30% of their capacity, and at 50% when the rate is below 1.5,” Alin Stoica, the prefect of Bucharest, explained, quoted by Mediafax.

Outside of the Easter night, a curfew is currently in place in the city between 22:00 and 5:00 from Monday to Thursday, and from 20:00 to 5:00 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Stores can open between 5:00 and 18:00 on Saturday, and Sunday, and between 5:00 and 21:00 from Monday to Thursday, while the incidence rate doesn’t exceed 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants. 

(Photo: Alberto Mihai/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 11:50
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB