Bucharest restaurants, cafes to open at lower capacity as Covid-19 incidence in the city rises above 3

Outdoor and indoor restaurants and cafes in Bucharest can open at 30% of capacity as the city entered the “red scenario” once the Covid-19 incidence rate exceeded 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. On Wednesday, January 12, it stood at 3.32, and on Thursday, January 13, at 3.63.

Access to these venues is allowed to vaccinated people, who have completed the vaccination scheme ten days prior, those who show a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours or a negative rapid test not older than 48 hours, and to those who are in between the 15th and 180th day after a confirmed Covid-19 infection, according to current regulations outlined by the Government. Restaurants and cafes can remain open between 05:00 and 22:00.

Cinemas, and performance and concert venues are also open at 30% of capacity.

Mask-wearing remains mandatory in all public venues, in accordance with national rules that also stipulate that only surgical or FFP2 masks are allowed.

The measures applying in the capital, announced by the Bucharest Prefecture, are available here.

Speaking about the crowded public transport, Bucharest prefect Alexandra Văcaru said talks would be held with public transport operators about adding more vehicles or finding other solutions.

“Last year, when the incidence rate was rising, we established with [the subway operator] Metrorex the introduction of more trains, and [the overground public transport operator] STB also introduced additional vehicles. In the coming days, we will have more meetings, and, if needed, we will propose having more vehicles or finding new solutions,” Văcaru said, quoted by News.ro.

As for schools, once the incidence rate exceeds 3 per 1,000, the criteria of the vaccination rate among teachers and staff applies. If the vaccination rate is below 60%, pupils switch to online learning, the education minister explained at a press conference on January 10. The vaccination rate taken into account is the one on Friday, in this case the one on January 14, with online schooling starting on Monday, January 17.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)

