Covid-19 in Romania: Measures that apply to cinemas, performance venues, restaurants

Access to commercial centers, cinemas, or restaurants is allowed to vaccinated people, who have completed the vaccination scheme ten days prior, those who show a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours or a negative rapid test not older than 48 hours, and to those who are in between the 15th and 180th day after a confirmed Covid-19 infection, according to current regulations outlined by the Government.

Outdoor and indoor restaurants and cafes can open at 50% of their capacity, between 5:00 and 22:00 in counties/localities where the incidence rate over the past 14 days is lower or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. They are open for those fully vaccinated, those who show a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours or a negative rapid test not older than 48 hours, and for those who are in between the 15th and 180th day after a confirmed Covid-19 infection. Where the incidence rate is higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, restaurants and cafes can open at 30% of their capacity for those fully vaccinated, those who show a negative Covid-19 test or those who are in between the 15th and 180th day after a confirmed Covid-19 infection.

Training events, workshops, and conferences can take place at 50% of the venue’s capacity, indoor or outdoor, but not with more than 150 people attending. These can take place between 5:00 and 22:00, in localities where the incidence rate over the past 14 days is lower or equal to 1 per 1,000 inhabitants. A distance of 2 meters needs to be available between the members of the audience, and an area of at least 4 sqm available for every participant. Mask-wearing is compulsory. Attendance is open to vaccinated people, who have completed the vaccination scheme ten days prior, those who show a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours or a negative rapid test not older than 48 hours, and for those who are in between the 15th and 180th day after a confirmed Covid-19 infection. In localities where the incidence rate exceeds 1 per 1,000, these events can take place at 30% of the venue’s capacity, with a maximum of 100 people attending.

Sports competitions can take place indoors or outdoors with the public filling up to 50% of the venue’s capacity, in localities where the incidence rate over the past 14 days is lower or equal to 1 per 1,000 inhabitants. Attendance is open to those vaccinated, those who show a negative Covid-19 test, and those who are in between the 15th and 180th day after a confirmed Covid-19 infection. In localities where the incidence rate exceeds 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, these events can take place with the venues opening at 30% of capacity.

Cinemas, and performance and concert venues can open at 50% of capacity in localities where the incidence rate is lower or equal to 1 per 1,000 inhabitants and at 30% of capacity where the incidence rate is higher than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants. Attendance is open to those vaccinated, those who show a negative Covid-19 test or those who are in between the 15th and 180th day after a confirmed Covid-19 infection.

Open-air concerts, performances and festivals can take place at 50% of the venue’s capacity but with a public of maximum 1,000 people when the incidence rate is lower or equal to 1 per 1,000 inhabitants, and at 30% of capacity but not more than 500 people attending when the incidence rate is higher than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants. Attendance is open to those vaccinated, those who show a negative Covid-19 test, and those who are in between the 15th and 180th day after a confirmed Covid-19 infection.

(Photo: Oleksii Synelnykov | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com