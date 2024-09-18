Bucharest Gaming Week returns with hybrid edition in October

Bucharest Gaming Week, the event that brings together gamers and the newest and most popular games of the moment, will take place for nine days, between October 5 and 13, in a hybrid format. The Palace of Parliament hosts the central event of the eighth edition on October 12-13.

In three of the Parliament's impressive halls, gamers will meet the most popular streamers in Romania, compete in dozens of competitions with prizes, and watch the hottest demo esports matches.

Tudor Dăescu, co-organizer of Bucharest Gaming Week, said: "We will certainly bring the most popular games of Romanian gamers. We are talking about Fortnite, Counter-Strike, EA FC 25, newly released at that time, Brawl Stars or Minecraft. The first FC 25 competitions organized in Romania will take place at Bucharest Gaming Week. There will also be other new games, some premiered just a few weeks before at Gamescom."

Participants will fight for prizes and the title of champions in dozens of competitions that will be held at the event's booths. The mobile arena will not be missing, allowing participants to compete on dozens of high-performance gaming phones.

The treasure hunt will also return this year, challenging participants to discover all the clues in the Palace of Parliament, conquer the levels, and win the prizes.

The first content creators who announced their participation are xSlayder, Ovvy, iRaphahell, iSilent, LucaLuk, Sinner, and Sky. They will hold demo tournaments in video games such as Minecraft, EA FC 25, and Fortnite, and youngsters will be able to play alongside them or against them in matches held on the event's big stage.

In addition, streamers will participate in meet & greet sessions where they can meet their most ardent fans. More names will be revealed in the coming period.

The big stage at Bucharest Gaming Week will bring the cosplay parade into the spotlight, where the creators of the most successful costumes inspired by characters from video games will parade, as well as demonstration matches in EA FC 25, Counter-Strike 2, or Fortnite.

On the weekend of October 5-6, Bucharest Gaming Week begins with a series of streams where some of the most popular influencers will challenge their communities with missions in the most popular video games.

The full event schedule will be announced soon. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Gaming Week)