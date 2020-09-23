Bucharest Fringe - Independent Theater Marathon announces October edition

The 10th edition of Bucharest Fringe - Independent Theater Marathon will be held online and offline between October 9 and October 18.

Recordings of all shows included in the festival’s program will be available online at Eventbook.ro. Meanwhile, theater fans will be able to see four of the theater performances live at the Apropo Theater and Green Hours in Bucharest.

The program of the 10th-anniversary edition of Bucharest Fringe includes 26 national and international independent theater performances and 15 “Artists Talk” sessions that will be held on Zoom and will allow the public to dialogue live with some of the artists.

The complete program and the tickets for the festival are available exclusively at Eventbook.ro and Bfringe.ro. Tickets for the online performances cost RON 25 until September 30 and RON 30 after this date. For the events at Apropo Theater and Green Hours, tickets cost RON 35/performance until September 30 and RON 45 after this date, according to News.ro.

(Photo source: Bucharest Fringe-Maratonul Teatrului Independent)