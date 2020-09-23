Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 11:58
Events
Bucharest Fringe - Independent Theater Marathon announces October edition
23 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 10th edition of Bucharest Fringe - Independent Theater Marathon will be held online and offline between October 9 and October 18. 

Recordings of all shows included in the festival’s program will be available online at Eventbook.ro. Meanwhile, theater fans will be able to see four of the theater performances live at the Apropo Theater and Green Hours in Bucharest.

The program of the 10th-anniversary edition of Bucharest Fringe includes 26 national and international independent theater performances and 15 “Artists Talk” sessions that will be held on Zoom and will allow the public to dialogue live with some of the artists.

The complete program and the tickets for the festival are available exclusively at Eventbook.ro and Bfringe.ro. Tickets for the online performances cost RON 25 until September 30 and RON 30 after this date. For the events at Apropo Theater and Green Hours, tickets cost RON 35/performance until September 30 and RON 45 after this date, according to News.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Bucharest Fringe-Maratonul Teatrului Independent)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 12:43
22 September 2020
Events
Central Romania: Dracula Film Festival takes place this October
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 11:58
Events
Bucharest Fringe - Independent Theater Marathon announces October edition
23 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 10th edition of Bucharest Fringe - Independent Theater Marathon will be held online and offline between October 9 and October 18. 

Recordings of all shows included in the festival’s program will be available online at Eventbook.ro. Meanwhile, theater fans will be able to see four of the theater performances live at the Apropo Theater and Green Hours in Bucharest.

The program of the 10th-anniversary edition of Bucharest Fringe includes 26 national and international independent theater performances and 15 “Artists Talk” sessions that will be held on Zoom and will allow the public to dialogue live with some of the artists.

The complete program and the tickets for the festival are available exclusively at Eventbook.ro and Bfringe.ro. Tickets for the online performances cost RON 25 until September 30 and RON 30 after this date. For the events at Apropo Theater and Green Hours, tickets cost RON 35/performance until September 30 and RON 45 after this date, according to News.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Bucharest Fringe-Maratonul Teatrului Independent)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 12:43
22 September 2020
Events
Central Romania: Dracula Film Festival takes place this October
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote