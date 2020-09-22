Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 12:43
Events
Central Romania: Dracula Film Festival takes place this October
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The eighth edition of the Dracula Film Festival, an event dedicated to horror and fantasy productions, takes place in Brașov, between October 14 and October 18.

Ten feature films were selected in the competition for the Dracula Trophy. 

The selected films are Christian Neuman’s Skin Walker, Mavi Simāo’s Terminal Station, Mathieu Turi’s Meander, What Doesn’t Kill Us, the directorial debut of Zach Schlapkohl, Jacob Kiesling, and Ethan Cartwright, Daniel Cabrero’s Coda 77, Felipe M. Guerra’s Deodato Holocaust,  Maxim Chisnicean’s Memoria, Tom Seymour’s VHS Massacre Too, Óscar Martín’s Amigo, and Metin Kuru’s Sealed Invasion.

Another 16 productions are competing in the international shorts category for the Little Dracula trophy.

The screenings take place at Reduta Cultural Center.

The program of the festival is updated here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 12:43
Events
Central Romania: Dracula Film Festival takes place this October
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The eighth edition of the Dracula Film Festival, an event dedicated to horror and fantasy productions, takes place in Brașov, between October 14 and October 18.

Ten feature films were selected in the competition for the Dracula Trophy. 

The selected films are Christian Neuman’s Skin Walker, Mavi Simāo’s Terminal Station, Mathieu Turi’s Meander, What Doesn’t Kill Us, the directorial debut of Zach Schlapkohl, Jacob Kiesling, and Ethan Cartwright, Daniel Cabrero’s Coda 77, Felipe M. Guerra’s Deodato Holocaust,  Maxim Chisnicean’s Memoria, Tom Seymour’s VHS Massacre Too, Óscar Martín’s Amigo, and Metin Kuru’s Sealed Invasion.

Another 16 productions are competing in the international shorts category for the Little Dracula trophy.

The screenings take place at Reduta Cultural Center.

The program of the festival is updated here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning