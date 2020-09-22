Central Romania: Dracula Film Festival takes place this October

The eighth edition of the Dracula Film Festival, an event dedicated to horror and fantasy productions, takes place in Brașov, between October 14 and October 18.

Ten feature films were selected in the competition for the Dracula Trophy.

The selected films are Christian Neuman’s Skin Walker, Mavi Simāo’s Terminal Station, Mathieu Turi’s Meander, What Doesn’t Kill Us, the directorial debut of Zach Schlapkohl, Jacob Kiesling, and Ethan Cartwright, Daniel Cabrero’s Coda 77, Felipe M. Guerra’s Deodato Holocaust, Maxim Chisnicean’s Memoria, Tom Seymour’s VHS Massacre Too, Óscar Martín’s Amigo, and Metin Kuru’s Sealed Invasion.

Another 16 productions are competing in the international shorts category for the Little Dracula trophy.

The screenings take place at Reduta Cultural Center.

The program of the festival is updated here.

