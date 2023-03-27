Traditional Easter fair to open in Bucharest park next week

The traditional Easter fair in Bucharest will open Friday, April 7, in the Regele Mihai I Park, the City Hall announced. The event, called Traditii si Flori de Sarbatori, will await visitors until April 17 between the park’s Charles de Gaulle entrance and Expo Flora, on the main alleys.

“Producers and artisans from all corners of the country will exhibit their traditional products and handicrafts for 11 days. Craftsmen will reveal the secrets of their techniques during demonstrations of dyeing Easter eggs and making objects and decorations. There will also be creative workshops for children, where they will make themed decorations," mayor Nicusor Dan said.

Visitors will find hundreds of traditional products at the fair, from traditionally painted eggs, icons, leather, ceramic, glass and wood objects, and accessories to traditional Easter goodies such as the sweet bread cozonac, the Romanian Easter cheesecake pasca, jams, and more, News.ro reported.

The Easter Fair will be open daily between 10:00 and 21:00, and admission is free.

The Orthodox Easter is celebrated on April 16 this year. April 14 (Friday) - Good Friday, and April 16-17 (Sunday and Monday) - the first and second days of Easter are public holidays in Romania.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti)