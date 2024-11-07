Bucharest’s District 1 City Hall is now pet-friendly

Pets can join their owners inside the District 1 City Hall headquarters in Bucharest beginning Wednesday, November 6. The City Hall has replaced old "no pets allowed" signs with new stickers indicating pet-friendly access, mayor George Tuță announced.

To ensure a smooth experience, pet entry is regulated by current legal standards, and owners will receive guidance upon arrival to prevent disruptions, the local authorities announced. For example, dogs should be walked beforehand to stay calm and friendly and must be on a short, fixed leash.

"As an animal lover, I believe caring for animals reflects a person's character. Public institutions should allow pet access, and now, residents visiting District 1 City Hall no longer have to leave their pets at home. This step demonstrates our commitment to respecting citizens," said District 1 mayor George Tuță.

This pet-friendly approach will be implemented in the next period in all institutions subordinated to the District 1 Local Council.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Laurentiu Nica/Dreamstime.com)