Business

Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall launches auction for EUR 6.3 mln theme park

15 January 2021
Bucharest's District 4 City Hall has launched in the public procurement portal SICAP an auction for a theme park with an estimated value of RON 30.7 million (some EUR 6.3 million), local G4media.ro reported.

The "Romania Parc" theme park, which will cover about 2.6 hectares in Tineretului Park, will reproduce Romania's map in miniature. It will feature landforms, rivers, and reproductions of 81 representative buildings.

The money for the project will come from District 4's budget, according to the media.

The deadline for submitting bids is February 22.

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

