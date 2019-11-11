New app guides visitors through Bucharest’s delta

A recently launched mobile app helps visitors of the Vacaresti Nature Park in Bucharest, which is also known as Bucharest’s delta, to find out more information and guide themselves through the park during their visits there. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

“We concentrated a lot of generous information here, a true virtual guided tour. It is the visitor's informational support and we encourage you to download and browse it a bit before you come to the park,” representatives of the Vacaresti Nature Park Association said.

With this new app, visitors can choose a route and study the info elements in the park, and find information about the flora and fauna, projects and activities, history, and the neighboring community. In addition, the app also includes photos and allows users to send observations in real time to the Vacaresti Nature Park Association team.

The Vacaresti Lake in southeastern Bucharest was declared a nature park with protected area status in May 2016. It covers 184 hectares and is home to a large variety of animals, insects and plants, attracting many tourists who want to reconnect with nature, but also experts from all over the world.

(Photo source: Irina Marica/Romania-insider.com)