Bucharest Days: Video mapping event iMapp lights up the Parliament Palace this month

The September 21-22 weekend will be dedicated to the Bucharest Days event celebrating 565 years since the Romanian capital city was first certified. And the program's highlight is iMapp - Winners League, the large-scale video mapping competition that lights up the massive Parliament Palace building in Constituției Square.

The same weekend's agenda also includes DJ sets and live concerts, street artists, activities for the whole family, and street food.

The ninth edition of iMapp Bucharest – Winners League takes place on September 21, the first day dedicated to the celebration of Bucharest, Creart announced. In partnership with five of the world's most important international light festivals, the competition brings together top artists such as MP-STUDIO, Dirk Rauscher, LUCID collective, Ivó Kovács, and The Fox, The Folks. These masters of art and technology will transform the imposing facade of the Palace of Parliament into stunning visual shows.

LEGACY, the 2024 theme of iMapp, honors the richness of global cultures, each one's unique folklore and traditions, as well as universal values ​​and emotions, the organizers said.

PIXEL, the virtual MC of iMapp Bucharest, generated by AI, will speak to the public directly from the projection surface and introduce the participating teams, ensuring an interactive and dynamic experience.

At the end of the evening, a jury of international visual arts experts will select the Grand Winner of the 2024 edition, awarding the Jury Prize. The public can also support their favorite team and get actively involved by expressing their preference for a particular artwork via SMS.

The Bucharest Days celebration continues on September 22, starting at 11 AM.

Together with the partner Bucharest Street Food Festival, now in its 12th edition, the event will bring live music and over 50 food trucks to Constituției Square. Admission is free of charge.

(Photo source: Creart.ro)