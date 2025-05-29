British prosecutors bring 21 charges against Tate brothers, case in Romania comes first

Prosecutors in the United Kingdom confirmed for the first time the full list of 21 charges Andrew and Tristan Tate will face when they are returned to the UK. The list includes rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking.

Charges were brought before an extradition warrant was issued to bring Andrew and Tristan Tate from Romania, where they are being investigated. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service noted that “the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first,” according to the BBC.

The decision to extradite the Tate brothers upon the end of the case in Romania was confirmed last week by the British government.

The CPS's charging decision came after it received a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police about allegations made in the UK. Andrew Tate, a 38-year-old influencer and former kickboxer, faces 10 charges connected to three alleged victims, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. Tristan Tate, 36, faces 11 charges connected to one alleged victim, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

The brothers were born in the United States but moved to the UK with their mother after their parents divorced. They were first arrested in Romania in December 2022, with Andrew accused of rape and human trafficking and Tristan suspected of human trafficking. They both denied the charges and spent several months under house arrest.

A year and a half later, in August 2024, they faced new allegations in Romania including sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons, all of which they deny. Separately, the pair were detained in Bucharest in March 2024 after Bedfordshire Police said it had obtained an arrest warrant in relation to allegations of rape and trafficking.

According to the brothers' legal representatives, the UK allegations dated back to between 2012 and 2015. At the time of the arrest warrant, the Tates said they "categorically reject all charges."

The case against the brothers in Romania appears to have lost steam after the Trump administration reportedly took an interest in it, despite the fact that the Romanian prime minister denied any pressures. After rumors came out, the brothers had their travel ban lifted and left for Florida. They returned in March 2025 to demonstrate compliance with the law.

Earlier this month, a Romanian court ruled that the Tates could be extradited to the UK only once the separate proceedings against them in Romania concluded.

