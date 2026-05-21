BMW iX3 named best electric car in Romania for 2026, Renault 4 wins public vote

BMW iX3 won the title of Best Electric Car in Romania 2026 at the sixth edition of the country’s leading electromobility competition. The award was presented following comparative tests and evaluations carried out by a jury of automotive specialists, journalists, and mobility experts.

Meanwhile, Renault 4 received the Popularity Award based on public voting.

The competition, organized by AutoExpert Media in partnership with Romania’s Ministry of Environment and with the support of Arval, brought together some of the newest electric models launched internationally over the past year.

The organizers said this year’s edition reflected the rapid growth and technological maturity of Romania’s electric vehicle segment, with eight finalists representing some of the most important recent international EV launches. These included BMW iX3, BYD Seal U, Kia EV5, Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ, MG 4 Urban, Renault 4, Volvo ES90, and Zeekr 7X.

“Best Electric Car has become more than just an automotive competition in recent years; it is an annual snapshot of how electromobility is evolving in Romania. At the 2026 edition, we had some of the most advanced electric models launched so far on the local market, and the differences between the finalists were extremely small. This shows how quickly technology is evolving and how competitive the electric segment has become,” said Florin Micu, project coordinator and CEO of AutoExpert Media.

According to the organizers, the winning BMW model is the first production vehicle built on the German automaker’s Neue Klasse platform and had already received the “World Car of the Year 2026” and “World Electric Vehicle 2026” distinctions.

The competition’s decisive stage took place on May 18-19, when the finalist vehicles were tested across approximately 700 km in both urban and extra-urban driving conditions. Jury members evaluated the cars based on criteria including real-world range, energy consumption, charging speed, technology, comfort, design, performance, ergonomics, and value for money.

Several additional awards were also presented during the event. Zeekr 7X received the Best Electric Tech award, Mercedes-Benz CLA EQ won Best Electric Range, while MG 4 Urban was recognized for the lowest energy consumption.

Renault 4 also received the Best Electric Design award, while Volvo ES90 was named Best Electric Premium model.

The organizers additionally awarded Ploiești the title of Best Electric City 2026 for its efforts to support electric mobility infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)