Five injured after elevator collapses at Romanian Transport Ministry headquarters in Bucharest

An elevator cabin collapsed while transporting seven people on Thursday, May 21, at the headquarters of the Romanian Ministry of Transport in Bucharest. Of the people involved, five required medical care, while two escaped without injuries requiring hospital transport.

Emergency response teams intervened at the scene, including two fire trucks and two SMURD ambulances, according to information provided by the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. Raed Arafat, head of the Department for Emergency Situations, stated for Euronews Romania that the last displayed floor on the elevator was the 8th floor.

Among the injured, a 38-year-old man was transported to the Central Military Hospital with a fracture of the right lower limb. A 42-year-old woman was taken to the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, also with a fracture of the right lower limb.

Another woman, aged 46, was transported to the Central Military Hospital, complaining of pain in the left lower limb. Moreover, a 53-year-old woman signaled pain in the lower limbs, and a 33-year-old woman reported pain in the right ankle.

“A technical incident occurred at the level of an elevator serving the PALAT CFR building. The elevator fell several floors in free fall. We mention that there were people inside the elevator who were employees of the building. Fortunately, the people inside the elevator did not suffer serious injuries,” said the ministry in a press release cited by Digi24.

The same source noted that an internal investigation commission was established to verify all circumstances in which the incident occurred. Moreover, all elevators within the building were shut down for checks.

The institution’s headquarters, the CFR Pace, is a historic building and is approximately 90 years old. According to sources inside the ministry, there have been problems in the past with the elevators. The elevator in question would have been taken out of service for two days due to issues, and then intervention work was carried out on it on Wednesday, May 20 - the day before the incident.

The company that manages the building’s elevators confirmed the intervention in a press release, noting that the elevator had all up-to-date technical inspections and ISCIR authorizations and was considered safe for operation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)